BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will present at the at the Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference in New York, New York on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. EST and at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b study NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion.

Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference

Fireside chat details: Date: Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 3:10 – 3:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) Moderator: Seamus Fernandez Location: JW Marriott Essex House, New York, New York HilleVax Participant: Robert Hershberg, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Webcast & Audit Visual: https://guggenheim.metameetings.net/events/ini23/sessions/48816-hillevax-inc-hlvx/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Stifel Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat details: Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) Moderator: Stephen Willey Location: Lotte Palace, New York, New York HilleVax Participant: Robert Hershberg, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Webcast & Audit Visual: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel83/hlvx/2126052

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

HilleVax cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, the potential opportunity for and benefits of HIL-214 and the expected timing of a data readout from the NEST-IN1 clinical trial. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: we currently depend entirely on the success of HIL-214, and we have not yet completed any clinical trials of HIL-214; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readouts and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and clinical and preclinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of HIL-214 or any future vaccine candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; unfavorable results from clinical trials; results from prior clinical trials and studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; and unstable market and economic conditions may adversely affect our business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; any future impacts to our business resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine or other geopolitical developments outside our control; our reliance on intellectual property rights under our license agreement with Takeda Vaccines, Inc.; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for our vaccine candidates; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Shane Maltbie

IR@hillevax.com

+1-617-213-5054