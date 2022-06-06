Hillman Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

CINCINNATI, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3, 2022.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. On that date, Hillman had a market capitalization of approximately $2.3 billion, which would qualify it for inclusion in the Russell 3000® indexes, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.