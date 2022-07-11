Hillman Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Results Presentation Date

Breaking News
CINCINNATI, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 25, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hillman will issue its earnings release on the same day prior to the results presentation.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

Results Presentation Details:
  Date: August 3, 2022
  Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
  Audio-Only Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3awwmvtv

Research analysts wishing to participate in the call’s live question and answer session must register by clicking here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc71f526f033c4aa194cc2fb57d5198ed.

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the link above.

Hillman’s earnings release, quarterly presentation, and 10-Q are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, before the webcast presentation begins.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Investor Contact
Michael Koehler
Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury
513-826-5495
IR@hillmangroup.com

Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.

 

