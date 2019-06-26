Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hillpointe, LLC Welcomes Jeff Goll as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

Hillpointe, LLC Welcomes Jeff Goll as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillpointe, LLC today welcomes Jeff Goll as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Goll will be based in the Hillpointe’s Winter Park office and lead the firm’s capital raising and investor relations initiatives for its real estate development business, which focuses on purpose-built multifamily and single-family housing opportunities in the southeastern United States.

“Jeff will be a tremendous asset to the Hillpointe team with his deep knowledge and experience. Jeff brings over 14 years of capital markets experience including structuring and underwriting capital raises for public and private real estate companies, alternative investment funds and traditional long only equity strategies. As Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets he will provide leadership to Hillpointe and oversee marketing and investor relations for the firm. We look forward to leveraging Jeff’s vast experience as we continue to build Hillpointe’s workforce multifamily and single-family platforms throughout the southeastern United States,” said Kelly Mahoney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hillpointe.

“Due to the vast undersupply of workforce housing, Hillpointe sees an opportunity to develop high quality, newly built product targeted at renters who earn between 60% and 120% of area median income,” noted Steven Campisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hillpointe. “Our investment thesis is simple; we utilize an integrated development model to bring new housing assets, priced at rents that are comparable to 15+ year old fully occupied housing, in the target market. Hillpointe’s fully integrated approach and our ability to deliver completed projects at a highly attractive basis provides a unique competitive advantage versus other real estate investments. We are able to offer newly built apartments to renters at comparable rates to much older, inferior product, allowing for rapid stabilization and attractive investment performance across the market cycle.”

Hillpointe, LLC is a fully integrated real estate development and investment management firm that boasts full in-house general contracting, materials procurement, asset management and capital markets capabilities. With corporate offices located in Winter Park, FL and Athens, GA, Hillpointe is led by Kelly Mahoney and Steven Campisi. Hillpointe’s principals have developed and acted as general contractor on over 3,000 units of housing representing over $400 million of asset value over the past two decades.

CONTACT: For more information
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.