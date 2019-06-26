Hillpointe, LLC Welcomes Jeff Goll as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillpointe, LLC today welcomes Jeff Goll as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Goll will be based in the Hillpointe’s Winter Park office and lead the firm’s capital raising and investor relations initiatives for its real estate development business, which focuses on purpose-built multifamily and single-family housing opportunities in the southeastern United States.

“Jeff will be a tremendous asset to the Hillpointe team with his deep knowledge and experience. Jeff brings over 14 years of capital markets experience including structuring and underwriting capital raises for public and private real estate companies, alternative investment funds and traditional long only equity strategies. As Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets he will provide leadership to Hillpointe and oversee marketing and investor relations for the firm. We look forward to leveraging Jeff’s vast experience as we continue to build Hillpointe’s workforce multifamily and single-family platforms throughout the southeastern United States,” said Kelly Mahoney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hillpointe.

“Due to the vast undersupply of workforce housing, Hillpointe sees an opportunity to develop high quality, newly built product targeted at renters who earn between 60% and 120% of area median income,” noted Steven Campisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hillpointe. “Our investment thesis is simple; we utilize an integrated development model to bring new housing assets, priced at rents that are comparable to 15+ year old fully occupied housing, in the target market. Hillpointe’s fully integrated approach and our ability to deliver completed projects at a highly attractive basis provides a unique competitive advantage versus other real estate investments. We are able to offer newly built apartments to renters at comparable rates to much older, inferior product, allowing for rapid stabilization and attractive investment performance across the market cycle.”

Hillpointe, LLC is a fully integrated real estate development and investment management firm that boasts full in-house general contracting, materials procurement, asset management and capital markets capabilities. With corporate offices located in Winter Park, FL and Athens, GA, Hillpointe is led by Kelly Mahoney and Steven Campisi. Hillpointe’s principals have developed and acted as general contractor on over 3,000 units of housing representing over $400 million of asset value over the past two decades.

CONTACT: For more information [email protected]