In IND-enabling studies, HSB-1216 remained tightly bound within the Quatramer™ until reaching its tumor target, consistent with earlier pre-clinical studies demonstrating reduction of tumor growth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers, announced pharmacokinetic (PK) data of HSB-1216 supportive of its development strategy and pre-clinical data. These data suggest Quatramer protects HSB-1216 from metabolic degradation until its release at the tumor site and is consistent with the promising efficacy data demonstrating effective reduction of tumor growth in pre-clinical studies.

The preliminary safety and PK of HSB-1216 was evaluated in IND-enabling studies using rats and dogs showing the Quatramer bound HSB-1216 throughout a 48-hour exposure period prevented degradation in the in systemic circulation until its targeted release at the tumor site.

“We are greatly encouraged by these early PK data which are both supportive of our overall development strategy as well as our earlier pre-clinical data,” said Randy Milby, Hillstream’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers. The Company anticipates submitting an investigational new drug application in the second half of 2023 with HSB-1216, which targets ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism, resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) of drug resistant cancers. The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by HSB-3215, a novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody targeting unique epitopes with a novel mechanism of action. The erbB/HER family of cell surface proteins include well-known and validated drug targets including HER2 and HER3 found in multiple solid tumors, including breast, lung, GYN, endocrine and CNS.

For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated” and “intend” or other similar terms or expressions that concern Hillstream’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Hillstream’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Hillstream does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.