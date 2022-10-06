Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron-mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced that Randy Milby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer will present in-person and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the following conferences:

Event: Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Webcast: Conference Registration Link

Archived Recording: ir.hillstreambio.com

Time: Please check with the conference coordinator as presentation times are subject to change.

Location: Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida

Event: ThinkEquity Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Webcast: Conference Registration Link

Archived Recording: ir.hillstreambio.com

Time: Please check with the conference coordinator as presentation times are subject to change.

Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to initiate IND discussions with the FDA in first half of 2023. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com .

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@hillstreambio.com