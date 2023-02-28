Management will hold 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors and analysts

Company recently signed an exclusive option agreement with Applied Biomedical Science Institute (ABSI) to license technology for HER2 and HER3

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron-mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, will be attending the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 12–14 at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

“We look forward to attending Roth this year and hosting one-on-ones with members of the investment community. The small cap ecosystem that Roth has created is an incredible opportunity to share our investment thesis and showcase our therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers,” says Randy Milby, CEO of Hillstream.

The Company recently hosted its virtual R&D Day on February 14th, 2023 to discuss its preclinical study of its lead drug candidate HSB-1216 along with other updates on its pipeline candidates and Quatramer™ Tumor-Targeting platform.

To schedule a meeting with the management team at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, please send an email to investorrelations@hillstreambio.com or visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html.

About the 35th Annual Roth Conference

The 35th Annual ROTH Conference, hosted by Roth MKM, will be held on March 12–14, 2023 and feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment. For more information, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics. The Company’s most advanced candidate, HSB-1216, preparing to potentially enter clinical trials in 2023, targets ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) of drug resistant cancers. The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by the HSB-1940 Quatrabody™, an anti-PD-1 novel biologic which could be coated onto Quatramers, potentially enter the clinic in 2024. Hillstream’s Quatramer™ proprietary tumor targeting platform extends duration of action and minimizes off-target toxicity for biologics, mRNA, peptides, small molecules and other modalities in the tumor microenvironment. Quatrabody conjugates novel biologics developed against undruggable epitopes of validated immuno-oncology targets, including PD-1, HER2, PDL-1 and TROP2 with greater binding affinity than approved therapies. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated” and “intend” or other similar terms or expressions that concern Hillstream’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Hillstream’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Hillstream does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

