BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers, using proprietary ferroptosis with immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, today announced that its Founder and CEO Randy Milby will be presenting at the following industry and financial investor conferences:

Event: 12th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit 2023

Date: May 3-4 2023

Location: Boston, MA

Registration: Link

Event: Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: May 10-11, 2023

Registration: Link

Webcast: Link

Event: World Orphan Drug Congress

Date: May 23-25, 2023

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Registration: Link

“We look forward to attending May’s prestigious events and proudly showcasing our lead drug candidate, HSB-1216, to scientists, investors, and clinicians from the global scientific and financial community,” said Randy Milby, Hillstream BioPharma’s Founder and CEO. “Our novel ferroptosis mechanism combined with our next generation QuatramerTM tumor targeting platform offers tremendous potential for treating drug-resistant devastating cancers, and we look forward to communicating our innovative scientific research and therapeutic drug development as well as the value proposition of our business.

“We continue to advance HSB-1216 and HSB-3215 through pre-clinical studies in our lab. Having recently engaged OncoBay Clinical as a clinical research organization (CRO), we are readying HSB-1216 for its planned IND filing with the FDA later this year,” he added.

To schedule a meeting with the management team at any of the following events, please email investorrelations@hillstreambio.com.

About Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a focused portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers. The Company anticipates submitting an investigational new drug application and plans to initiate a clinical study in the second half of 2023 with HSB-1216, which targets ferroptosis — an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) of drug resistant cancers. The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by HSB-3215, a novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody targeting unique epitopes with a novel mechanism of action. The erbB/HER family of cell surface proteins include well-known and validated drug targets including HER2 and HER3 found in multiple solid tumors, including breast, lung, GYN, endocrinological and CNS. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com.

