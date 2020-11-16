Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hilton La Romana Reopens Following Temporary Closure

Hilton La Romana Reopens Following Temporary Closure

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Adults-Only and Family all-inclusive resorts in The Dominican Republic Resume Normal Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has reopened Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort since temporarily suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 15, 2020, Hilton La Romana’s first guests since reopening were warmly welcomed by associates to a grand celebration with live music, dancing, acrobatic performances and a ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration went into the night with a karaoke party and special gifts and continued the next day with special programming. All activities—including beach and pool activities, fitness classes, and more—are being held while following rigorous health and safety protocols, with proper equipment and social distancing.

The newly renovated and expanded Hilton La Romana all-inclusive resorts located in the fishing town of Bayahibe on the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic, offer an all-inclusive experience for adults and a separate setting for families. Presenting a private world of all-inclusive luxury, the two upscale resorts are known for one of nature’s most pristine beaches, exquisite accommodations, true gourmet dining and a wealth of amenities and activities for every age and interest.

“We are ecstatic to reopen these two fabulous resorts and to welcome all guests who have chosen Hilton La Romana in a very special way,” explained Carlos Fresco, Hilton La Romana General Manager. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host guests during this delicate time for the world. They can certainly count on the commitment of all our associates to not only ensure the enjoyment of their vacations, but also to protect them with the protocols and confidence that only a brand like Hilton can offer.”

Playa Safe Stay™

In response to COVID-19, Playa has developed Playa Safe Stay™ with the help of trusted global hospitality brands and key sectors of the travel industry to create a safe and fun vacation environment for guests.

For more information on Playa Safe Stay™, please visit PlayaResorts.com/safe-stay-promise.

Playa is currently offering amazing savings and free 24-hour cancelation as part of The Goodbye 2020 Sale. For more information on Hilton La Romana or Playa Hotels & Resorts and these special offers, visit PlayaResorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:
Playa Hotels & Resorts
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.