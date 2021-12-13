HIMALAYA INVESTS IN GENBIO TO PROMOTE GLOBAL WELLNESS; PLANS “FOMO CAN”

Chicago, IL, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HMLA; “Himalaya”) and GenBio, Inc. (“GenBio”) have agreed to a 19.9% share exchange and a collaboration on a range of products including canned beverages formulated to boost the immune system, address inflammation, and add to overall health, wellness and human longevity. The investment follows on the heels of Himalaya’s parent Company FOMO CORP.’s (OTC: FOMC) cash investment in GenBio earlier this year.

The immune system booster market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7%+ in the forecast period of 2021-2028 and is further estimated to reach USD $31+ billion by 2028. With the most recent outbreaks of the Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus, which are leading to a winter surge and a new wave of lockdowns and restrictions in the U.S and abroad, the need for natural alternatives to aid in boosting the immune system could not be higher or timelier, in management’s view. Specific proprietary extracts are expected to form key components in any future formulations to assist in combatting inflammation, regulating inflammatory responses and assisting in optimizing the immune system. GenBio brings a vast catalog of unknown native and rare extracts and decades of key experience and intellectual property. GenBio is currently in the discovery stage of their Investigative New Drug Program (“IND”) estimated to represent a $191 billion potential global market.

As part of Himalaya’s health and wellness incubation strategy, Himalaya has agreed to assist GenBio with their funding needs to rapidly move into the next phase of their initiatives. Himalaya intends to fund a formulation and distribution of a health and wellness drink to be called “FOMO” can, among other brands, to target this opportunity in addition to offering powder, honey and liquid droplet versions of the product. Distribution is being arranged with industry leading executives.

Giles Tilley, GenBio CEO, stated that “these unfamiliar extracts are largely unknown in the U.S. market yet have been extensively studied in Australia and have already been subject to rigorous scientific evaluation and peer-reviewed publications.” Some have also been brought to the U.S. for further review and as yet are under confidential research, with ground-breaking new discoveries as to their potential to advance human longevity. The timing is paramount, with a real need for all the world to boost their immune systems during the ongoing, persistent pandemic.”

Tilley said further: “Our new relationship with Himalaya Technologies as envisioned, will give us an immediate leg up on the commercialization of our breakthrough nutraceutical formulas. These are important, potentially life-changing products aimed at vast natural healthcare markets. We a have a strong background in the early formulation and development of rare and unknown bioactive extracts. Himalaya brings a whole new dimension to our business through their funding capabilities with access to capital markets, as well as sales and marketing channels which are underway. We are well aligned to complement the Himalaya business model and foresee tremendous and rapid progress as our new venture launches, along with a lucrative partnership.”

GenBio researches natural products and molecules that act on neural pathways to suppress inflammation. These active compounds decrease obesity-induced abdominal fat pads, blood pressure, fatty liver and insulin resistance. Other natural extracts demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties that will target infiltration of inflammatory cells, in part caused by diet, which increases organ and tissue damage including increased collagen deposition. Targeting such mechanisms are expected to assist in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity. The use of proprietary ingredients, using latest international research and quality control procedures and new manufacturing technology, are envisioned to enable the company to design and license an entirely new range of bespoke health care products for the market.

Said Vik Grover, CEO: “The world needs new means of fighting the pandemic. I see GenBio, and our planned rollout of canned anti-inflammatory products under the FOMO brand, as an innovative path to add one more arsenal to humankind’s war against COVID and other diseases.”

About GenBio, Inc.

GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/) aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. a/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTC: HMLA) is an Internet incubator making growth investments. The Company currently owns KANAB CORP., owner and operator of Kanab Club (https://www.kanab.club/), a cannabis social network, and has a 19.9% minority investment in GenBio, Inc., a provider of nutraceutical products targeting anti-inflammatory and reduced blood pressure applications, among others. The Company aspires to create a global health and wellness community offering consumer products and services based on information and proprietary supplements that address anti-inflammatory solutions for the world as well as indoor agriculture offerings.

