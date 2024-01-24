Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HMLA) announces two additions to its recently formed Advisory Board to guide its planned launch of a “FOMO” health energy drink, assist on mergers and acquisitions, and consult on corporate actions and governance.

First, Debbie Wildrick, a seasoned beverage and consumer products executive, has joined our team to spearhead growth of the FOMO health energy drink, under notice of allowance for trademark by the USPTO. Ms. Wildrick is a sales, marketing, and operations executive and channel strategy specialist in the consumer packaged goods industry with 30+ years’ experience. She is an executive leader, speaker, and consultant to the food and beverage industries having held several executive positions with early stage brands in the past 15 years. Ms. Wildrick has been instrumental in beverage product development and the supplements and ingredient industries for the last 5+ years. She has had several leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including 7-Eleven, Inc., where she ran a $4 billion beverage business, and Tropicana North America (PepsiCo), which generates an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue. Ms. Wildrick is a member and a Board Member of ten years of the Network of Executive Women, now NextUP @ https://www.nextupisnow.org/ . Her LinkedIn profile is available @ https://www.linkedin.com/in/debbiewildrick/ .

Second, Ron Zilkowski, CPA, MBA has joined Himalaya adding financial acumen and business experience to the organization. Mr. Zilkowski is an entrepreneur and former financial executive with Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller organizations with less than $150 million in revenue. He is a bottom-line driver with a career history of exceeding corporate goals by uncovering opportunities that drive aggressive growth. An expert in implementing and automating rational systems that turn data into useful information for management and significantly improve accounting and forecasting, Mr. Zilkowski has extensive international experience in China, Europe and a number of other countries. He is currently President/Owner of private company Lykins Signtek Inc., a manufacturer and provider of signage and related equipment to homeowner associations, businesses, and government in South Florida. He previously worked for public companies as CFO of Cuisine Solutions, CAO at Landauer, and Controller at Chindex Intl. Mr. Zilowski’s LinkedIn profile is available @ https://www.linkedin.com/in/rzilkowski/ .

Said Vik Grover, CEO: “I am thrilled these seasoned executives have joined Himalaya to help us build a significantly larger organization. I have known Debbie Wildrick for several years, and have always known her vision, expertise, and network of contacts would be a competitive advantage for the rollout of our health energy drink. With her help, “FOMO” and its embedded global brand recognition should help us capture meaningful share of that segment’s multi-billion dollar market. Further, I have been working with Ron Zilkowski on strategic transactions with his business and other South Florida companies for over one year, and his addition keeps that opportunity on the table for Himalaya and its affiliates while we work together on financing the bigger picture. I would like to thank both of these Fortune 500 experienced executives for their votes of confidence in our organization.”

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.:

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. ( https://www.himalayatechnologies.com / ) is a publicly traded entity (OTC: HMLA) focusing on minority and majority investments in businesses seeking access to growth capital to fulfill their own business plans and create value for their stakeholders and the Company’s debt and equity investors. The Company’s Everest Networks, Inc. subsidiary is developing social sites at multiple domains. Himalaya is an affiliate of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (OTC: FOMC; https://www.fomoworldwide.com / ).

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

