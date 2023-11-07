Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HMLA; “Himalaya”) today announces the launch of “INFOOD TECHNOLOGIES” to offer indoor agriculture products and services to K12 and collegiate education, municipal government, and enterprise customers. As part of the INFOOD initiative, Himalaya has partnered with Nelson and Pade, Inc.® (“N&P”), an industry leading provider of Aquaponics Systems and Services, and Vertical Crop Consultants, Inc. (“VCC”), a leading provider of Vertical Farming Products and Services including indoor facilities and shipping container based farms called “Cropbox”.

Nelson and Pade, Inc. ® (https://aquaponics.com/)

Founded 40 years ago, N&P provides aquaponic systems, supplies, training and support to schools, universities, food banks, individuals and entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional agriculture, N&P Aquaponic Systems and methods use 1/6th of the water to sustainably grow 8x more food per acre, without the use of pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers, year-round, in any climate. N&P’s Aquaponic Systems are designed based on scientific research and 25+ years of development, refinement and operation. These systems produce higher quality fish and vegetables with increased production over other food production methods.

In an educational setting, Aquaponics is an excellent means of demonstrating many principles of science, agriculture, nutrition, math and business, in all grade levels from elementary to University. A classroom system will inspire a sense of responsibility and an understanding of food production as students nurture fish and plants. A unit in Aquaponics can be started at the beginning of a semester and run through the entire semester or school year, allowing the educator to present the individual concepts and lessons as the plants and fish develop and grow. All of N&P’s Aquaponic Systems for schools include proven system designs and parts, a school curriculum, detailed assembly and operation manuals standard operating procedures, tech support and optional online training programs.

Said Rebecca Nelson, CEO, Nelson and Pade, Inc.: “The Team at Nelson and Pade, Inc. is thrilled to establish a Dealership with Himalaya that will broaden the access to aquaponic systems in schools. Himalaya’s long-standing and successful business relationships will provide a new platform to launch Nelson and Pade Aquaponic Systems in schools, improving educational models and inspiring students.”

“With Aquaponic Systems in nearly 40 countries and over 800 schools and universities, we’ve observed that students with aquaponic systems in the classroom thrive in a hands-on learning environment as they are inspired to better understand the science behind the technology. Aquaponics has spurred interest among students in biology, business, wellness and agriculture and has been the impetus for students to plan a career in aquaponic farming or related subjects and technologies. The monitoring and care of an aquaponic system by students helps instill a sense of responsibility, inspires creativity and creates excitement in the learning environment.”

Vertical Crop Consultants, Inc. (https://verticalcropconsultants.com/ & https://cropbox.co/)

The world’s environmental landscape is ever changing. Land and natural resources are quickly becoming depleted. Agriculture and food sources are facing extreme challenges and uncertainty. Vertical Farming helps provide real solutions to these growing problems. By growing in an enclosed environment, Vertical Farming will help provide a food source for people living in situations where food is hard to access or where farmland is scarce. With the world’s population increasing, we are faced with the challenge of providing more food, quicker, and with fewer resources to grow it.

Out of this need, Himalaya has partnered with Vertical Crop Consultants, Inc. (“VCC”), provider of the “Cropbox” to offer indoor agriculture solutions including shipping container based farms. Cropbox is a turnkey agriculture system that grows up to an acre of crops within a shipping container without the worries of weather or pests. The Cropbox was brought to life by Tripp Williamson while managing Williamson Greenhouses, a company his father started over 35 years ago. After years of success in the greenhouse industry and seeing the ever growing demand for vertical farming systems all over the world, Tripp saw the need to start VCC and continue to cultivate the future of food.

Said VCC’s CEO Tripp Williamson: “Like farmers who pour everything they have into the land to provide food for others, we will also pour everything into developing the most innovative and high yielding food production solutions possible. We know our customers and future farmers care about more than just themselves. They want to be a part of something greater, taking care of our planet and one another. Cultivating a family and community of like-minded people by putting nutritious food into the hands of those who need it most is the mission of Vertical Crop Consultants. Let’s get growing together!”

Industry Forecast (https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vertical-farming-market-2779/)

According to MRFR Database and Analyst Review, the global vertical farming market represents a significant growth opportunity. Valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022, it is projected to grow to USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 33.5 billion in 2032, a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 23.3% during the forecast period. A growing world population expands the market scope, and Vertical Farming is gaining popularity due to its higher yield than conventional farming, driving the total addressable market over the time period.

Management Commentary

Said Vik Grover, Himalaya’s CEO: “The convergence and disruption of conventional agriculture brought by clean technologies is increasing. Outdoor farmers often can reap 2x per acre yield by converting farmland to solar farms. Meanwhile, the world’s inefficient food supply chain leads to significant waste of nutrition while simultaneously causing substantial CO2 emissions and global environmental damage. N&P and VCC provide Himalaya a powerful one-two green tech punch to target education, government, and enterprise customers in our region, across the United States, and worldwide. Both companies’ proven track records and high-profile customer case studies will be paramount to our success at INFOOD TECHNOLOGIES as we grow the business into 2024 and beyond.”

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com) is a publicly traded entity (OTC: HMLA) focusing on minority and majority investments in businesses seeking access to growth capital to fulfill their own business plans and create value for their stakeholders and the Company’s debt and equity investors. The Company owns and operates social sites such as Kanab Club (https://www.kanab.club) and Goccha! (https://www.goccha.net), offers indoor farming solutions under d/b/a “INFOOD TECHNOLOGIES” (website under development @ http://www.infood.tech), and is a minority investment of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com; OTC: FOMC).

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

Investor Contact:

Vik Grover, CEO

(630) 708-0750

IR@himalayatechnologies.com