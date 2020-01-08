HIMSS20 Global Conference equips health information and technology changemakers

Breaking News
Schedule includes world-class speakers, strategic sessions, exhibits, networking events and more

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a time of unprecedented healthcare disruption, the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition calls health information and technology experts around the world to be the change, reimagining health and wellness for everyone, everywhere.

HIMSS20 is bringing together nearly 45,000 professionals from more than 90 countries from March 9-13 in Orlando, FL, for education, innovation and collaboration. Attendees will engage with world-class speakers and customize their experience with hundreds of strategic programs, powerful networking events and an exploration of more than 1,300 exhibiting companies and startups.

Renowned healthcare and innovation thought leaders will conduct more than 300 education sessions for developing solutions to the industry’s greatest challenges. Sessions are organized into 17 topic categories, including subjects such as Applied Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Consumerization and Patient Experience and Telehealth. Programming also features preconference events, specialty education, investment and entrepreneur activities and the opportunity to earn continuing education credits.

Among this year’s keynote speakers are healthcare system CEOs Gianrico Farrugia of Mayo Clinic and Rod Hochman of Providence St. Joseph, healthcare visionary George Halvorson, former Governors Chris Christie (R-NJ) and Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) and three-time MVP, 14-time all-star, 2009 World Series champion and Emmy award-winning baseball commentator Alex Rodriguez.

Additional sessions also feature investment strategy sessions with high-ranking industry leaders, industry solutions, reactions from the field on common issues, poster presentations, and the popular Views from the Top strategic education sessions.

About HIMSS
HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

