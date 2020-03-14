Hindu group offers cow urine in a bid to ward off coronavirus

A Hindu group hosted a cow urine drinking party on Saturday as they believe it wards off the coronavirus, as many Hindus consider the cow sacred and some drink cow urine believing it has medicinal properties.
