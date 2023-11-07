The event will showcase the latest BERNINA machines, industry experts, and prizes

EPHRATA, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company, an established BERNINA-certified shop for sewing enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce their annual fall event, Share the Joy, taking place on November 8th and November 9th from 8:30 AM to 4 PM at Shady Maple in East Earl, PA.

This two-day event is set to be an informative experience for sewing enthusiasts of all skill levels. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest in sewing technology, enjoy light bites, and interact with industry experts.

Event Highlights:

– Machine Showcases: Get hands-on with the latest BERNINA machines, including the B 790 Pro . Attendees will also be able to experience longarm machines and sergers.

– Meet the Experts: Special guests will be in attendance to share their knowledge, lead demonstrations and answer questions:

Embroidery expert, Connie Fanders

Jonathan Karlen, Longarm Business Manager at BERNINA of America

Pam Mahshie, Overlock Business Manager at BERNINA of America

– Giveaways: All that attend will have the chance to win exciting door prizes throughout the two-day event.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 9th

Time: 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Location: Shady Maple, 129 Toddy Dr., East Earl, PA 17519

Admission: $39 per person

For more information and event updates, please call (717) 354-0204.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com