San Francisco, CA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and employer direct contracting infrastructure for Direct Primary Care (DPC) today announced it is partnering with Clearwater Benefits to provide a primary care centered bundled plan for consumers and employers. This partnership makes it easy for patients to purchase an all-in-one healthcare package that supports them through their whole health journey.

In today’s dynamic healthcare landscape, patient-centric care is paramount, and more providers are adopting the DPC model. At the heart of the DPC movement and this partnership lies a shared vision to redefine the doctor-patient relationship by allowing providers to focus on patient care. Together, Hint and Clearwater will work to provide better benefits and better healthcare anchored in Direct Primary Care. Hint’s software provides billing, administrative, and patient engagement tools tailored for the unique needs of these DPC practices, which allows physicians to manage memberships, automate billing processes, and improve patient engagement without the administrative overhead associated with insurance-based billing. Hint Connect, Hint’s curated network of independent DPC clinics, enables the adoption of DPC at scale. Hint Connect unites DPCs into one contract and platform to facilitate partnership between DPCs and larger employers and organizations across multiple cities and states. Clearwater expands the DPC model by providing an accessibility to high-quality, affordable healthcare plans giving the DPC patient community a seamless experience regardless of where they seek healthcare.

“I’m elated to share the news of Clearwater and Hint teaming up to make their shared vision for patient-centric care a reality for the DPC community,” said Zak Holdsworth, CEO of Hint. “This partnership will leverage cutting-edge technology to empower patients to enjoy a stronger relationship with their primary care doctor, and open the door to broader benefits including primary and preventative care with added coverage when a medical event becomes a need that goes outside of the clinic.”

Through DPC with Hint, members will have unlimited access to dedicated primary care clinicians who provide personalized, uninterrupted care through a monthly membership. When large unexpected medical events arise—an ER visit, surgery, hospitalization, or cancer—the member’s ClearShare plan kicks in to cover needs that go outside of the clinic. This ensures that DPC members never have to choose between their wallet and their health.

“We are excited to partner with Hint to offer DPC members a forward-thinking healthcare solution that offers peace of mind on their journey toward better health and financial security,” said Jason Sherman, CEO at Clearwater Benefits. “We are deeply committed to providing an outstanding experience to clinics, providers, and DPC members alike while making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and hassle-free.”

Hint Connect brings together a curated national network of independent Direct Primary Care (DPC) providers with consolidated enrollment technology and expertise in DPC benefit implementation. With Hint Connect, employers and innovative health plans can improve access to primary care, cut healthcare spend, and improve employee perception of health benefits through a plug-and-play DPC solution. Learn more at www.hint.com/connect

Clearwater is the health benefits platform of choice for individuals, families, and small businesses nationwide, that gets members into the right plan, at the right price, with total transparency—even if it’s not one of the company’s exclusive offerings. The first company of its kind, Clearwater offers a full suite of health and benefit options including unique healthshare memberships and access to major medical and supplemental coverage resulting in better plans, better benefits, and better prices, so that when life happens, Cleawater’s members keep moving forward. Clearwater’s consultative approach makes it easy to find, buy, use, and enjoy high-quality and affordable health plans. To learn more, visit www.clearwaterhealth.com

