San Francisco, CA, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21, 2023 – In an exciting new collaboration with OpenAI, Hint Health today announced the launch of their AI product and their commitment to leverage artificial intelligence to reshape healthcare by enhancing the doctor-patient relationship.

This collaboration is designed to counter the trend of technology distancing healthcare relationships and instead, employ AI to support and enhance them. By providing AI tooling to the thousands of Direct Primary Care (DPC) doctors on the Hint platform, this integration aims to help practitioners use technology to amplify their care rather than replace it.

“Our vision is a future where technology empowers, rather than hinders, the doctor-patient relationship,” said Zak Holdsworth, CEO of Hint Health. “The technological arms race in insurance based care models has for decades led to systematically worse access and experience for patients and doctors, and Direct Primary Care is reversing this trend. This product launch is exciting because in the hands of the DPC community, we believe AI has the potential to help restore trust and integrity in our healthcare systems.”

Hint AI launched in Beta today as part of All-in-One , Hint’s clinical platform, with the ability to record patient consultations or interactions directly within the application, transcribe them using the OpenAI Whisper API, then automatically generate documentation on behalf of the clinician using OpenAI’s cutting edge Large Language Models. This frees up significant time for the doctor to practice medicine, focus on their patients, and to grow their business, instead of taking notes. This is the first of a number of AI related features that Hint plans to embed in their product suite over the coming years.

Hint Health’s vision to redesign the healthcare system to enable easy access to high quality affordable care, is synergistic with OpenAI’s vision of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The goal is not to replace the doctor but to support them, freeing up more time for meaningful patient interaction and reducing practitioner burnout.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in a way that enhances, rather than replaces, human relationships,” said Aliisa Rosenthal, the Head of Sales at OpenAI. “We are excited that Hint Health is using OpenAI’s technology to bring advanced tools to doctors who share our vision.”

The partnership announcement coincides with this year’s Hint Summit , an annual conference focused on innovation in Direct Primary Care and transforming the US healthcare system. Today, Zak Holdsworth, CEO of Hint Health, will introduce this product on the main stage and discuss how AI can reshape healthcare for the positive.

While the mainstream healthcare system, built on antiquated insurance fee-for-service models, may see AI as a means to automate away the doctor, the community of clinicians on the Hint platform work outside this status quo. These doctors see the potential of technology, but understand that it’s not a neutral tool; when applied blindly, it can reinforce broken systems instead of fixing the underlying issues. This collaboration signifies a crucial step in ensuring AI is used with the right intentions in healthcare and reinforces the fact that AI can enhance the doctor-patient relationship rather than compromise it.

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint’s technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation providing care for over a million members. Hint also produces Hint Summit , the leading DPC innovation conference and supports Hint Connect , a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.



About OpenAI

OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research lab made up of both for-profit and non-profit arms. OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity.

