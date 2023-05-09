Acquisition solidifies HireVue’s position as the industry leader in modern hiring solutions powered by ethical AI

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HireVue , the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting solutions, today announced it has acquired Modern Hire, the intelligent hiring platform. The acquisition of Modern Hire marks a new era in hiring, providing organizations with an easier way to realize the full benefits of the most comprehensive and innovative platform for assessment, interviewing and end-to-end hiring automation. Solidifying HireVue’s position as the industry leader in modern hiring solutions powered by ethical AI, this will accelerate HireVue’s ability to help all organizations identify employee and candidate potential beyond resumes.

“HireVue’s mission is to change lives by connecting talent to opportunities. The acquisition of Modern Hire will enable us to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in hiring technology, by adding to our own best-in-class science, technology and industry expertise,” said Anthony Reynolds, CEO, HireVue. “The team at Modern Hire are among the best scientific minds and tech innovators and we are thrilled to welcome them to the HireVue family.”

A marketplace innovator with its Virtual Job Tryout® role-based assessments and advanced selection science, Modern Hire is committed to creating new and practical ways of measuring and understanding human performance. With offices in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, Modern Hire’s customers include FedEx, Charter Communications, Humana and Delta Airlines. Broadening HireVue’s product family to provide solutions for organizations at any stage in the skills based hiring journey, the company will now serve over 1,150 customers around the globe and over half of the Fortune 100.

HireVue shares Modern Hire’s commitment to science, innovation and ethical AI, and we are delighted to join the team” said Karin Borchert, Modern Hire CEO. “Together our global scale, commitment to customer success, unmatched technology and talented teams provide a tremendous opportunity to rapidly expand hiring solutions for customers and their candidates alike.”

“HireVue’s leadership and reputation in hiring is undisputed — they led the way with video interviewing and have continued to innovate with assessments and a commitment to ethical AI,“ said Madeline Laurano, Founder, Aptitude Research. “Adding Modern Hire’s complementary science-backed solutions further solidifies their market leading position and creates a new high water mark for what great enterprise hiring can look like.”

Many of the world’s largest and most pioneering companies already choose HireVue as their primary hiring partner. With Modern Hire, HireVue will increase its expertise and scale to empower organizations worldwide to build top-performing teams by matching potential to opportunity with a faster and fairer hiring process. HireVue’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing people and skills grows further with this acquisition, ensuring candidates can develop and unlock their potential now and throughout their career journey.

HireVue intends to quickly accelerate the growth of both companies’ technology to create innovative solutions that allow organizations to understand and activate a candidate’s potential beyond just their background and experience.

Modern Hire will become part of the HireVue family of solutions with immediate effect. For more information on the acquisition please visit here.

About HireVue

HireVue is where hiring happens – transforming the way organizations discover, engage, and hire the best talent. Connecting companies and candidates anytime, anywhere, HireVue’s industry leading end-to-end hiring platform features video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 35 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements for over 700 pioneering customers around the globe.

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire’s intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and its commitment to the ethical use of AI and is trusted by more than 450 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. To learn more about the company’s commitment to seriously better hiring, visit Modern Hire.com.

