HireVue Awards Acknowledge Talent Leaders for Innovative Strategies Used to Overcome Talent Shortages

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools has today announced its 3rd annual Customer Excellence Awards are open for entries.

Last year’s award winning initiatives ranged from Pfizer’s program to hire more people with disabilities, to Carnival Cruise Line’s industry comeback. This year is sure to highlight a host of exceptional efforts of talent leaders who use technology to create better candidate experiences and overall business outcomes.

“Getting a closer look into the success of customers like Sherwin Williams and Hunkemöller while judging last year’s submissions was a serious highlight in 2022, and I can’t wait to see how our customers have continued to innovate since then,” said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “When businesses commit to investing in world-class hiring experiences, better business outcomes follow – mark my words that this year’s winners will prove this yet again with their hiring transformations.”

This year’s award categories include:

Impact Star Award: recognizing the impact that you have been able to make through implementing HireVue’s technology.

recognizing the impact that you have been able to make through implementing HireVue’s technology. Diversity Star: recognizing the use of HireVue technology to increase diversity, equity and inclusion at your organization including creating equity for candidates with disabilities.

recognizing the use of HireVue technology to increase diversity, equity and inclusion at your organization including creating equity for candidates with disabilities. Experience Star: recognizing the use of HireVue technology to create a standout candidate experience that sets you apart from the competition.

recognizing the use of HireVue technology to create a standout candidate experience that sets you apart from the competition. Rock Star Award: shines a light on the individual stars in your team. This might be the leader of your recruitment function who has helped your department navigate difficult times, transformed your operation, or who creates an incredible culture and inspires everyone to be the best you can be.

shines a light on the individual stars in your team. This might be the leader of your recruitment function who has helped your department navigate difficult times, transformed your operation, or who creates an incredible culture and inspires everyone to be the best you can be. The Better Together Award: recognizing an organization’s outstanding use and integration of HireVue Technology with 3rd party applications.

Nominations are open to all current HireVue customers and applications can be submitted online beginning March 30th through June 30th at 11:59 PM PST. Winners will be announced in July and honored at events around the globe.

About HireVue

HireVue is the talent experience leader – accelerating the way organizations discover, engage, assess, and hire the best talent. Automating recruiter activities, HireVue connects companies and candidates anytime, anywhere. HireVue’s text-enabled end-to-end talent experience platform includes video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 35 million video interviews and 250 million chat-based candidate engagements for over 800 pioneering customers around the globe.

