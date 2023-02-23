Product leader brings strong background in strategy and development to the newly created position that will support expansion of Suited platform offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suited , the hiring intelligence platform for modern professional services firms, announced today the appointment of Kaelin Burns, former Artium product executive and Mind the Product instructor, as Chief Product Officer. Burns will oversee the next phase of growth and product development for Suited as the company strengthens its position as the go-to software platform for investment banking and legal firms seeking to make better hiring decisions. Burns joins Suited at a pivotal moment in the company’s trajectory as it builds on the continued growth of its client roster and plans to launch a product for lateral hiring later this year.

Bringing over 10 years of product experience in technology to the newly created position, Burns will drive product strategy and development teams to accommodate the fast-growing demand for Suited’s product offerings. Prior to Suited, Burns served as VP of Product at software consultancy Artium, working across a diverse client base to build innovative software and product organizations for a variety of industries and markets. An evangelist for smart product management, Burns also serves as an instructor for Mind the Product, a product management community that serves a global audience of more than 300,000 product managers, designers, and developers.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kaelin to our team as we look to introduce new offerings in the coming months that will allow firms to use AI and data intelligence to support lateral hiring,” said Suited’s CEO Matt Spencer. “Her extensive experience with building successful products is based on an innovative, holistic approach that informs both product and business strategy. As the use of technology and data to support hiring decisions grows, we look forward to collaborating with Kaelin to further develop our solutions to human capital-related challenges.”

“I am excited to join Suited where there are so many opportunities to improve the hiring process for both employers and candidates,” Burns said. “Suited’s mission of decreasing systemic bias in hiring practices and increasing the opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their full potential has never been more important. We all know that diverse teams are more successful and better for business, and Suited’s platform is designed to help hiring teams better understand the true drivers of performance through the use of AI and assessment science.”

About Suited

Suited is the hiring intelligence platform built for modern professional services firms. Suited delivers an independent evaluation of candidate potential using objective, relevant data and predictive analytics so that firms can make the most accurate and equitable hiring decisions possible.

Suited launched its first product offering in early 2019 for the Investment Banking industry, followed by its platform for Law Firms in December 2020, and has allowed recruiters and hiring managers in these highly competitive industries to understand candidates holistically and without bias. Using the power of machine learning and proven best practices from industrial-organizational psychology, Suited creates assessment-driven ecosystems that enable hiring teams to equitably expand the way they identify and consider talent while providing candidates with an easy way to demonstrate their potential. Additional information may be found at https://www.wellsuited.com/about .

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

914-815-1465