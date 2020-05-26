Hirokuni Hibi Named President of NKK Switches of America

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKK Switches, a global designer, manufacturer and switch solution provider of innovative electromechanical switches, introduced Hirokuni (Hiro) Hibi as president of its North American operations. The appointment signifies the company’s commitment to providing enhanced engineered switch solutions and maintaining quality standards in the Americas.

An experienced executive, Hibi spent 18 years in the Americas and 19 years in Japanese markets, most recently served as both a member of the board and executive vice president at Olympus Canada, Inc., the headquarters for the Canadian business of Olympus, the world’s largest manufacturer of medical endoscopes. During his time at Olympus, Hibi served in executive management rolls in USA, Canada, Latin America and Tokyo for the company, leading teams to strategically focus on business growth and operational improvements.

“Hiro Hibi is a proven executive with a unique ability to adapt, based on his philosophy of focusing on the company’s expertise & strength to provide value to customers with depth,” said Tomoshige Ohashi, president of NKK Switches Co., Ltd (Japan).  “We share the same vision and I am confident that his leadership will enable NKK Switches of America to become a true ‘Great Small Company’.”

For over 65 years NKK Switches has provided the highest quality Human-Machine Interface products into critical applications around the world, core to this success is maintaining “Small Company” values. By continuously adhering to these core values, NKK continues to evolve and improve to meet the needs of its customers and the market.

Under Hibi’s guidance, NKK will seek to strengthen current customer relationships and offer value added solutions through enhanced engineering services to help customers adapt to the needs of the changing marketplace.

“Switches are an essential part of any human-machine interface (HMI) and serve to improve the overall efficiency of the end product. To be successful, an HMI must add value and create a better product,” said Hibi. “NKK’s vast engineering expertise and ability to design custom engineered solutions enable our customers to further improve their products.”

The announcement marks a renewed effort for NKK to provide engineering-based solutions and connect with its current and potential customers as it makes significant investments in growing business on a global scale.

About NKK Switches
NKK Switches (NKK) is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable devices. By designing, producing and selling the industry’s most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, NKK sets the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides comprehensive full-service engineering support to include system design, programming and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a commitment to our partners’ success.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Jessica Reimann
NKK Switches - Head of Marketing, North America
[email protected]
