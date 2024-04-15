Honoring the Best of the Hispanic Business and Sports Community
Event Program to Include Keynote, Fireside Chat, Panel of Hispanic Sports Executives and Scholarship Awards
DETROIT, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3), in coordination with the National Football League, will celebrate and help kickoff the 2024 NFL Draft by hosting the NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration in Detroit on Wednesday, April 24, at Elevate at One Campus Martius in Detroit.
The NFL Draft Hispanic Business Celebration will include a daylong conference-style event featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking to honor the best of the Hispanic business and professional sports community that the culture has to offer.
The event supports a scholarship program for students at Detroit Cristo Rey High School, which graduated its first class in 2012 and is part of the Cristo Rey Network of high schools nationwide. The scholarships are awarded to students based on academic performance standards and a financial need to pay for tuition.
The NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration highlights HC3’s continued commitment to enhance the development, leadership, and philanthropic efforts of Hispanic executives and fortify the Hispanic influence in Detroit and throughout the country within their respective companies, organizations, and communities. In addition to the NFL, HC3 and the NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration are supported by PepsiCo, Rocket Mortgage and Lowes, as well as HC3 Partners Travel & Leisure, SentinelOne and the Ideal Group.
“With the NFL Draft in Detroit, there is no better time to highlight and draw attention to the massive contributions Hispanics make across the world of professional sports, and to highlight the efforts of HC3 to elevate Hispanics into leadership positions and the C-suite within the business community,” said Andre Arbelaez, the President and CEO of HC3. “Together with our sponsors and supporters, we invite you to join us on April 24th for an impactful day of learning, networking, and celebrating Hispanic culture.”
Tickets for the event are available for $200 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfl-draft-hc3-hispanic-business-and-sports-celebration-tickets-865611807217. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available. For more information, please contact the HC3 at (248) 219-0324.
About the Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council
Founded in 2018, the Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3) is based in Detroit, Michigan, and is the premier member organization for the development of Hispanic Leaders in Corporate America.
For more information about HC3, please visit their website at https://www.hc3global.com/about/
Contact info:
Scott Worden
[email protected]
313.309.9531
Agenda for NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration on April 24th – additional speakers still to be confirmed:
|8:30am
|Program Begins
|Introduction & Why We Are Here-Andre Arbelaez, HC3 President & CEO
|8:40am
|Welcome to Detroit-Claude Molinari, President & CEO at Visit Detroit
|8:50am
|Welcome Video by Xavier Guitterez, CEO of the Arizona Coyotes, NHL
|8:55am
|The Business of Hispanics in Sports
|Moderated by Ed Fernandez
|Lili Gil Valetta, CEO of Culture+ and Fox Business TV Commentator
|Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, National Football League
|Gustavo Cecilio, PepsiCo Senior Director of Marketing, Hispanic Business Unit
|9:30am
|Sponsor Introduction: Rocket Mortgage
|Wilson Santiago, Head of Multicultural Marketing
|9:40am
|Sports & Hispanics, The Cultural Importance
|Moderated by Bruno Olvera, Head of Special Supplier Relations, Stellantis
|Javier Farfan, Cultural Marketing Strategist, NFL
|Hugo Pimienta, VP of Brand Alliances at Major League Soccer
|10:00am
|Networking
|10:20am
|Feature of Detroit’s Jose Maldonado, Augmented Reality by Pink Teddy
|10:30am
|Diversity and Inclusion in Professional Sports
|Moderated by Josephine Martinez, NFL
|Lindsey Verstegen, Detroit Lions, Chief People Officer
|Jonathan Beane, Chief Diversity Officer, NFL
|KimArie Joyle, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Rocket Companies
|11:00am
|The Role of Latinas in the Mainstream Rise of Women’s Sports
|Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, National Football League
|Sandy Nuñez, VP of Talent Management, NFL
|11:30am
|Technology with Cybersecurity in Sports & Business
|Moderated by Alberto Caballero, Field CISO, SentinelOne
|Octavio Delgado, Digital Transformation Leader, General Motors
|Tomas Maldonado, CISO, NFL
|12:00pm
|Connecting the Education of our Students through the Metaverse
|Guillermo Diaz, CEO & Founder of Conectado Inc., former CIO of Cisco
|12:25pm
|Hispanic Scholarship Awards Luncheon and Keynote Speaker/Fireside Chat with Detroit Cristo Rey President, Christopher Lynch
|2:00pm
|Michigan Business Panel
|Moderated by Jorge Ferraez, Publisher of Latino Leaders Magazine
|Mark Moreno, Executive Director, Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
|Jesse Venegas, Vice President of Ideal Group
|Jose L. Flores, CEO of Ancor Automotive
|Brenda Arbelaez, CEO of PALS International
|2:30pm
|Networking Reception
