FIRST ON FOX: A conservative Hispanic community leader aiming to flip a Democrat-held congressional district that sits on the U.S. border with Mexico announced Monday she had raised a massive amount of money to boost her bid.

According to her campaign, former Republican Rep. Mayra Flores, who briefly represented Texas’ 34th Congressional District from 2022-2023, raised over $970,000 from 16,617 unique donors in all 50 states during the 4th quarter of 2023.

[Read Full story at source]