One Hispanic community leader in South Texas has a simple theory on why liberal billionaire George Soros is investing heavily to reverse Democrats’ losing streak in the Lone Star State: “They’re absolutely scared.”
Speaking with Fox News Digital, Mayra Flores, a former Republican congresswoman and the first Mexican-born woman to serve in the House of Representatives, said Soros’ pouring money into the state in a bid to boost Democrat turnout in 2024 was be
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley campaign lashes out at RNC, Ronna McDaniel over resolution to declare Trump presumptive GOP nominee - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley backs Abbott in border fight with Biden admin: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - January 25, 2024
- Trump defends himself on the stand, blasts E. Jean Carroll trial: ‘This is not America’ - January 25, 2024