A key group of Hispanic House Democrats is complaining about being left in the dark over reports that President Biden is looking at taking executive action to crack down on the border crisis.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), led by Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., released a statement Thursday evening saying it was “unbelievable” that Biden would consider acting unilaterally to limit the number of asylum-seekers trying to cross the border.

“We understan

[Read Full story at source]