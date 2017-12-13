Hispanicize 2018 Organizers Announce National Advisory Board Leaders and Changes for 9th Annual Latino Trends Event

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organizers of Hispanicize 2018 (www.HispanicizeEvent.com), the 9th annual Latino trendsetters and newsmakers event for brands, digital creators, journalists and entertainment pros, today announced that Claudia Romo Edelman, Special Advisor for UNICEF, will serve as chairman of the event scheduled for April 17-19, 2018 in Miami’s downtown JW Marriott Marquis.

In addition to Edelman, the national advisory board class of Hispanicize 2018 consists of:

— Hector Muñoz, CMO, Church’s Chicken

— Carlos Ayala, Leader—Brand, Development, Multicultural, Hallmark Cards Inc.

— Jonathan Guerin, Senior Public Relations Manager & Spokesman, United Airlines

— Sebastian Ontiveros, Director, Multicultural Business Alliance & Strategy/Senior Manager, Consumer Engagement, Toyota

— Mia Phillips, National Manager, Brand, Multicultural & Crossline Marketing Strategy, Toyota

— Dorinda Walker, Vice President of Consumer Strategy & Key Initiatives Multicultural Marketing, Prudential

— Carlos Orta, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Carnival Corporation

— Christina Kolbjornsen, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing Communications Corporate Communications, Wells Fargo

— Yvette Peña, Vice President, Multicultural Leadership Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy, AARP

— Peter Dobrow, Senior Director – Influencer Relations, Microsoft

— Martin Stier, Global Head of Human Resources, Imaging Printing & Solutions Business, HP Inc.

— Hugo Balta, Past President, National Association of Hispanic Journalists and ‎Senior Director, Hispanic Initiatives at ESPN

— Steve D. Nivet, Area President – South Florida, Regions Financial Corporation

— Kimberly Miller, President, Ink Link Marketing

— Yvonne Lorie, National President, Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

— Mekahlo Medina, Journalist, Interim Executive Director of the California Chicano News Media Association and Immediate Past President of NAHJ

— Cathy Hackl, VR/AR Expert, Global Speaker and Evangelist, HTC VIVE

— Gloria Rodriguez, President, Comunicad

— Kety Esquivel, Senior Vice President – US Hispanic Consumer and Tech Practice, Edelman

— Sarah Duru, EVP, Latin Division, Studio71, LP

— Pamela Andino Founder, Kaleidoscope Houston

— Nuria Santamaría Wolfe, Cofounder and CEO, Encantos Media Studios, PBC

— Ashley Segura Content Creator & Founder, Fab Latinos

— Carlos Gil, National Speaker and Social Media Strategist

— Juan Alanis of Juan of Words and Big Oak Tree Media

— Manuel Delgado of Agua Marketing

“Latinos are recalibrating and uniting as we look towards a 2018 year that brings pivotal midterm elections and the World Cup,” said Manny Ruiz, Founder of Hispanicize Media Group and creative director of the Hispanicize events. “We’re organizing a compelling agenda that will reflect everything marketers and cultural influencers need to think about in what is sure to be a hyper active 2018.”

(See the Hispanicize 2017 recap video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwvOwG5KVO4&t=25s)

WHAT TO EXPECT AT HISPANICIZE 2018

Consolidating Locations: As part of a strategic move to concentrate all activities at the event’s home hotel venue, the 9th annual Hispanicize is consolidating almost its entire program at the JW Marriott Marquis. Even so, the event will attract more than 2,500 attendees and will feature more than 100 speakers, town halls, cultural discussions and sessions. Hispanicize is also moving to a Tuesday through Thursday format.

Expansion of the 2nd Annual Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit: Building on the success of this year’s inaugural Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit, Hispanicize will expand this premium program to two full days in 2018. Access to this exclusive summit will be restricted to advertisers, marketing professionals, research firms and media companies. A third full day of marketing town halls will be devoted to the multicultural PR industry and a communicators job fair will also be launched on Thursday, April 19.

Expansion of Hispanic Music Industry Track: Launching the world premiere Juanes’ award-winning ‘Mis Planes Son Amarte’ album was the defining highlight of Hispanicize 2017 and in 2018, Hispanicize will once again partner with SBS (Spanish Broadcasting Systems) to produce an epic opening music concert event with an A-list artist. In addition to the iconic opening concert, Hispanicize and SBS will co-curate a comprehensive music industry showcase that will once again include the Artists on the Rise stage and much more. Past music artist performers and speakers at the Hispanicize event have included Wisin, Carlos Vives, Chino y Nacho, Gente de Zona and Jessie & Joy, among others.

4th Annual Tecla Awards: The 2018 Tecla Awards, the nation’s premier awards program for multicultural social media creators and media companies, will return to its first home at the JW Marriott Marquis and will once again close the event with a bang featuring fun, dancing and top music artists. The night culminates with a VIP celebrity karaoke yacht party in partnership with SBS.

3rd Annual DiMe Summit: The acclaimed, all day DiMe Summit for Latino and multicultural creators is moving to the event’s home hotel and will retain the exclusive, influencers-only retreat feel that it’s always had on the first day of the event, Tuesday, April 17.

2nd Annual Video Creators and Filmmakers Track: Hispanicize and the DiMe Media will build on this popular track fully devoted to multicultural video creators and filmmakers. The Video and Film Creators Track will comprehensively tackle every single facet of video and film production, monetization, creativity, video content marketing, sales and more.

5th Annual Hispanicize Journalists Showcase: Hispanicize will once again feature a strong slate of content tailor made for Hispanic journalists.

STAYING PUT

Among the popular programs that will return for Hispanicize 2018 are the Positive Impact Awards, the Latinovator Awards and the Hispanicize Film Night.

About The Hispanicize Event

Now in its 9th year, Hispanicize 2018 Week (www.HispanicizeEvent.com) (#Hispz18) is the iconic, largest annual event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship.

Hispanicize 2018 is expected to draw more than 2,500 of the nation’s most influential Latino professionals from the industries of digital content creation, journalism, music, marketing, film and business over four days. The event will take place in downtown Miami’s JW Marriott Marquis hotel, April 17-19, 2018.

The Hispanicize event is a launch pad for creative endeavors, new products, technologies, marketing campaigns, films, books and more targeting Latinos in the U.S. and/or Puerto Rico.

The Hispanicize event is owned and operated by Hispanicize Media Group, LLC, the parent company of DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, Latina Moms, Exit 7 and the Hispanic PR Blog.

The Hispanicize Event can be found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Hispanicize Instagram (@HispanicizeEvent) and Twitter (@Hispanicize).

