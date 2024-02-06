The “Keys to the White House” are being handed out, predicting President Biden currently holds a slight lead in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against former President Donald Trump.
Allan Lichtman, an election prognosticator who has correctly predicted nearly every presidential race since 1984, developed a formula that is used to make predictions about an upcoming presidential election – and in many cases, it proves to be accurate.
Lichtman’s “Keys to
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Leader of failed Burgum recall effort to seek North Dakota governorship - February 6, 2024
- California Democrat blocks GOP resolution to declare migrant crisis ‘an invasion’ - February 6, 2024
- Historian who correctly predicted every election since 1984 reveals who he thinks is likely to win in 2024 - February 6, 2024