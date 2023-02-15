The Historic Inns of Annapolis, a 250-year-old property, is proud to host its Annual Wedding Fair, the only downtown Annapolis wedding show, taking place on Sunday, March 26. Couples can discover their dream wedding at this exciting event.

Historic Inns of Annapolis 2023 Annual Wedding Fair

Downtown Annapolis Weddings Enjoy your day with a downtown Annapolis wedding

Annapolis, Maryland, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Step into the Governor Calvert House, the Historic Inns of Annapolis’ premier wedding venue, transformed into a breathtaking garden-like setting. Explore the whimsical to the elegant decor in each room, showcasing the many possibilities for your special day. Savor delicious samples of the Historic Inns’ fine wedding foods and signature drinks, and see the venue fully decorated to inspire your wedding decor and activities.

Meet top local wedding professionals who will make your day unforgettable. Get expert advice and gather new ideas while sampling cakes and gourmet food from the Calvert House. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to see the latest trends and discover what makes the Historic Inns of Annapolis the most popular wedding venue in Annapolis. In addition to venue tours, the Wedding Fair will feature a variety of local vendors, including florists, photographers, DJs, and more. Visit the website for more information.

Imagine your wedding in the heart of the Maryland State capital, just a short walk from the stunning Chesapeake Bay waterfront and the U.S. Naval Academy. The elegantly charming facilities of the three unique inns that make up the Historic Inns of Annapolis have been attracting Presidents, Statesmen, and wedding couples for over 250 years. The property was awarded the 2022 Historic Hotels Annual Hotel of the Year Award of Excellence in recognition of its rich history and exceptional service.

“We’re excited to host this year’s Wedding Fair and showcase our beautiful and historic venues that make Annapolis a popular wedding destination,” said Michelle Vellon, Director of Sales. “Our goal is to make wedding planning as seamless and stress-free as possible, and this event offers couples the opportunity to meet with local vendors and see inspirations for their big day.”

The Historic Inns of Annapolis Annual Wedding Fair is priced at $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All are welcome to attend and experience a day of inspiration, education, and planning for their dream wedding. Visit here for tickets. For more information on meetings, groups, and customized events please contact 410-216-6326 or e-mail michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com. For press and online information please contact meagan@alchemidesign.com.

Attachments

Historic Inns of Annapolis

Downtown Annapolis Weddings

CONTACT: Michelle Vellon Historic Inns of Annapolis 410-216-6326 michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com