“Oppenheimer” is in theaters today and the Hearst Metrotone News Collection has historic newsreel footage for your extended media coverage

Oppenheimer headshot from Newsreel clip_HearstNews_UCLA_2 Oppenheimer headshot film_from Hearst Metrotone News Collection

Oppenheimer_HearstNews_UCLA_1 ATOM BOMB WARNING! film still NEWS of the DAY_from Hearst Metrotone News Collection

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clip from Oct. 26, 1945; 50 seconds: ATOM BOMB SCIENTIST WARNS AMERICA OF DANGERS AHEAD! Research chief of atomic project, Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, in-camera interview, tells nation that 40,000,000 in U.S. cities could be killed overnight, and emphasizes that there is no counter-weapon to stop atom bomb.

Clip context: In October 1945, two months after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that led to the end of World War II, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer resigned as director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, where he oversaw the design of the bomb. Soon after, he met with President Truman to discuss the future of atomic energy and how to achieve international control of the weapon. “Mr. President, I feel I have blood on my hands,” he said (Truman later described Oppenheimer as a “cry-baby scientist”). **

In this newsreel interview, recorded after that White House visit, Oppenheimer tells the nation that 40,000,000 people in U.S. cities could be killed overnight by atomic bombs, emphasizing that there would be no counter-measures to stop such destruction.

“The only hope for our future safety must lie in a collaboration, based on confidence and good faith, with the other peoples of the world.” – J. Robert Oppenheimer

Preview the clip online, courtesy of the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Packard Humanities Institute. Visit newsreels.net to explore more historical footage from the Hearst Metrotone News Collection.

Download Oppenheimer footage, here.

Password: UCLAHEARST1945

CLIP CREDIT: Courtesy of the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Packard Humanities Institute; from Hearst Metrotone News Collection: newsreels.net.

USE ON SOCIAL, TAG: @uclaftvarchive; @uclalibrary

** Source: From “The Meanings of J. Robert Oppenheimer” Lindsey Michael Banco, 2016, University of Iowa Press, and “Dark Sun: The Making Of The Hydrogen Bomb” Richard Rhodes, 2012, Simon & Schuster.

About the UCLA Film & Television Archive

A division of UCLA Library, the Archive is internationally renowned for rescuing, preserving and showcasing moving image media and is dedicated to ensuring that the visual achievements of our time are available for information, education and enjoyment. The Archive has over 500,000 film and television holdings conserved in a state-of-the-art facility at the Packard Humanities Institute Stoa in Santa Clarita, CA, that is designed to hold materials ranging from nitrate film to digital video at all preservation standards. Many of the Archive’s projects are screened at prestigious film events around the globe.

The Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum is the home of the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s public programs. The theater is among a handful of venues nationwide able to exhibit an entire century’s worth of moving images in their original formats. From the earliest silent films requiring variable speed projection all the way up to cutting-edge digital cinema, the Wilder can accommodate an array of screen technologies.

Attachments

Oppenheimer headshot from Newsreel clip_HearstNews_UCLA_2

Oppenheimer_HearstNews_UCLA_1

CONTACT: Marisa Soto UCLA Film & Television Archive (310) 206-8588 msoto@cinema.ucla.edu