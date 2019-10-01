Breaking News
Home / Top News / Historic Stadium Gets New Breathable Glass Skin by Bendheim

Historic Stadium Gets New Breathable Glass Skin by Bendheim

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Custom Glass Façade Becomes Part of the Modern Game Day Experience at Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA by Neumann Monson Architects. Photo © Bendheim.

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA by Neumann Monson Architects. Photo © Bendheim.

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA by Neumann Monson Architects. Photo © Cameron Campbell, AIA.

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA by Neumann Monson Architects. Photo © Cameron Campbell, AIA.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bendheim’s ventilated glass cladding and rainscreen system is featured in the latest renovation of the iconic Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa. Neumann Monson Architects chose the system for its aesthetics, versatility, and speed of fabrication & installation – key benefits to the project’s design objectives and demanding construction schedule. 

Located in Iowa City, IA, Kinnick Stadium is the home of the Hawkeyes football team. Bendheim’s ventilated glass facade wraps the entire North End Zone and spans 655 feet, incorporating over 14,000 sq. ft. of decorative glass. The custom glass design was inspired by a hawk wing. It features a varied, color-fritted linear pattern and Bendheim’s double-shingled cladding system.

The façade system used customized compression clips to clasp the glass panels. This eliminated the need for drilled holes in the glass, which are required in typical point-supported (spider) systems and can create alignment issues. The adjustable, non-traditional point-supported Bendheim system sped installation and ensured easy future maintenance. It also allowed fabrication of the glass and hardware to begin immediately – from the approved shop drawings, rather than field measurements.

The entire façade fabrication, delivery, and installation comfortably fit within the tight construction timeline, taking place during the 2019 off season. AWS glaziers were able to install the project in approximately two months.

The custom Bendheim glass system offered multiple additional aesthetic and performance benefits. It allowed the architects to:

  1. create a streamlined, uniform exterior that seamlessly integrates non-conditioned and conditioned spaces;
  2. combine decorative glass and fiber cement panels in the same cladding system;
  3. brand the façade with the University of Iowa Hawkeye symbolism;
  4. highlight the new cantilevered North zone addition by contrasting it against the stadium’s historic brick exterior;
  5. provide natural ventilation for the hot early-season games, then block wind and moisture during the cold fall and winter months;
  6. facilitate smoke mitigation.

“Hawkeye fans are passionate about their stadium. There are generations of season ticket holders, and we were very respectful towards their experience,” said Asa Houston, architect at Neumann Monson. “We wanted to design something light and elegant, to create a modern intervention on the north side of the historic structure. We didn’t want the design to detract from the original 1929 structure.”

At Kinnick Stadium, Bendheim’s glass panels reach sizes up to 62” by 154”. The system is custom-engineered to support the weight of the glass, with a minimal amount of visible hardware and generous 1.5” tolerance in all directions. The company also meticulously detailed the placement of each pattern-fritted glass panel to realize Neumann Monson’s design aesthetic.  

To learn more about Bendheim’s specialty glass rainscreens and ventilated façade systems, please visit https://bendheim.com/professional/systems.

Attachments

  • Kinnick-stadium-frit-glass-facade-evening-1
  • Bendheim-Kinnick-ventilated-glass-facade-interior 
CONTACT: Thomas Renner
Catalyst Marketing Communications
203-348-7541
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.