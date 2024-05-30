First lady Jill Biden was blasted on social media on Wednesday after she said during an interview that President Biden is “calm” and “steady” compared to former President Trump, who represents “chaos.”
“We have a choice, this is what I’m out there saying. We have a choice we can have my husband who is calm, and steady and strong and has character and integrity or we have the other choice, which is chaotic,” Biden told “Good Morning
