LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe today announced that HistoSonics ®, the manufacturer of the recently FDA cleared Edison® Histotripsy System and developer of novel, non-invasive sonic beam therapy platforms, is the recipient of the “MedTech Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The Edison® System from HistoSonics is a sophisticated platform that delivers precision targeted, pulsed sound energy into the body, without any incisions or needles, and has the ability to destroy targeted tumors and tissue at the sub-cellular level, while physicians have the unique ability to monitor the treatment effect in real-time.

Histotripsy has been shown to be a safe and effective non-invasive method to destroy tumors having been studied in multi-national trials, demonstrating a first of a kind mechanism of action that results in completely liquefying tumors of the liver and potentially other organs, without complications such as radiation toxicity, infection, or bleeding which are common in traditional modalities.

Histotripsy works by focusing the mechanical forces of high amplitude ultrasound to a precise, known focal point where naturally occurring gas particles expand and collapse rapidly, causing mechanical destruction of the targeted tissue and tumor with the tendency to preserve critical structures like blood vessels, biliary ducts and others needed for vital liver function.

The Edison® System is intended for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors, including destruction of unresectable liver tumors. In addition to an FDA Grant for the system’s use for liver tumors, HistoSonics is also conducting an ongoing clinical trial for histotripsy of the kidney in the UK, called the CAIN Trial. The company expects to initiate additional liver and kidney trials in 2024, along with early research into pancreas and prostate to follow.

“This incredible award from BioTech Breakthrough validates decades of dedication in building our histotripsy platform to meaningfully impact the lives of patients suffering from serious disease, starting in the liver,” commented Mike Blue, President, and CEO of HistoSonics. Blue added, “We are very grateful to our early clinical partners who are in the process of being trained on the platform and will be the first ever to deliver histotripsy in routine clinical care, offering its unique benefits to the patients suffering from significant liver disease.” The Company noted it has expanded its commercial and operational capacity over the previous year in preparation for commercial activities. Premier medical centers like The University of Rochester Medical Center, The University of Michigan Medical Center, The University of Wisconsin Medical Center, The University of Chicago Medicine, and other top clinics are on their way to being the very first in the world to institute histotripsy programs for the many patients they serve.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Histotripsy has been identified as the most meaningful transformation in tumor directed therapy in decades. We’re thrilled to recognize the Edison System from HistoSonics with the ‘MedTech Innovation of the Year’ award,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “For many patients with liver tumors who are not candidates for traditional therapies due to complications or morbidities associated with surgery, radiation, ablation or chemotherapy, histotripsy is the potential game-changing solution.”

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Minneapolis, MN.

For more information please visit: www.histosonics.com .

