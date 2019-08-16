Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hit a home run with a new career

Hit a home run with a new career

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

On-the-spot interviews at Coors Field for more than 1,000 open positions at Monarch Casino Resort Spa

Bet on a great career at Monarch Casino Resort Spa! Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Bet on a great career at Monarch Casino Resort Spa! Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Black Hawk, CO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imagine getting in on the ground floor of an exciting new career where the opportunities are exploding! Monarch Casino Resort Spa is hiring on the spot at career fairs in August and September. 

More than 1,000 jobs are available as the metamorphosis of Monarch Casino Resort Spa begins. The new 23-story hotel and spa will have more than 500 hotel rooms, five restaurants, a casino floor twice its current size, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa. 

  • Who:        Positive and career-minded people
  • What:       Monarch Casino Resort Spa Career Fair
  • When:       
    • August 25th from 11am – 4 pm 
    • September 9th from 10am – 3 pm
  • Where:    Coors Field, enter at Gate B

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and create an exceptional hospitality career. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume! 

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. Plus, you get a free meal each day you work! We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip! 

Step up to the plate and take a swing at a career with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. You must be 21 years or older to apply for positions within the casino. We look forward to hearing from you!

Attachments

  • Screen Shot 2019-08-16 at 10.54.02 AM
  • Blackjack Table Group
CONTACT: Erica Ferris
Monarch Casino Resort Spa
720-406-3769
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.