Ride up to the country club and other leisure pursuits in style with ECD Auto Design’s new build

ECD Auto Design ECD Auto Design’s newest vintage LT1 Defender restoration brings stylish class to the country club.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECD Auto Design (ECD), the world’s largest bespoke Land Rover restoration company, today releases Project Island Girl. An LT1-powered vintage Defender 110, the white beauty adds a timeless, classy elegance to delightful days at the golf course.

“Our expert designers take a classic Defender and outfit it with all the bells and whistles you’d expect out of a normal 2023 luxury car on top of ensuring it’s able to meet all the client’s needs,” said Tom Humble, CXO and co-founder of ECD. “Project Island Girl is a testament to the first-class design and build process we’ve created here at ECD. As we look to next year, we’re excited to keep bringing client fantasies to life.”

The driver will relish pulling up to the country club in the luxurious Project Island Girl Build. All-white, the pristine older Defender sits on All Terrain tires and 18-inch Sawtooth wheels, utterly eliminating the need for golf carts. With a full-sized roof rack and ladder to access it, there’s plenty of space for all eight passengers’ golf clubs to make it to the course. The vintage Defender’s one touch of color is fire-engine red Brembo brakes.

Inside, passengers have access to an unparalleled stylish experience, with premium tan leather Corbeau Trailcat seats. Black leather accents – including the Puma dashboard and extended center console, All American gauges and NARDI Acorn steering wheel enhance the golfing journey, updating the nostalgic British offroader with 21st-century features. Other modern technology upgrades are perfect for the music lover of the family, with a Premium Hertz Miele System with four woofers, four tweeters and one subwoofer on top of access to CarPlay, Bluetooth and satellite radio.

Project Island Girl

Model — Defender 110

Engine — LT1

Transmission — 8-speed automatic

Axles — Heavy Duty Stock

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Brakes — Brembo high performance in red

Exhaust — Borla Stainless – Sport Dual

Exterior

Paint Color — Chawton White in Gloss

Roof — Chawton White in Gloss

Wheels — 18” Sawtooth

Tires — BFGoodrich All Terrain

Grille — Heritage style

Bumper — Classic with daytime running lights and winch

Additional Features — Waxoyl undercarriage, Front Runner roof rack with Expedition Rails and ladder

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+ 4

Front Seats — Corbeau Trailcat, Heated and Ventilated

Mid Row seats — Corbeau Trailcat, Heated and Ventilated

Load Area Seats — 4 inward-facing jump seats

Leather Color — Garrett Cadence Licorice and Cadence Spice

Seat Design — Vertical diamond stitch

Dash – Puma

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — NARDI Acorn

Gauges — All American

Additional Features — ECD double extended center console with rear air conditioning, radio console matched to wood finish

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen

Sound System — Premium Hertz Miele System with four woofers, four tweeters and one subwoofer

Additional Features — 4 USB ports, backup camera, blind spot assistance, backup sensor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, remote start

About ECD Auto Design

ECD Auto Design is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by ECD Auto Design is fully bespoke, a one-of-a-kind that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD Auto Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 65 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD Auto Design, though an affiliated company, operates a logistics center in the U.K. where four employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

