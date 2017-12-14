HITT Contracting Names Next Generation of Leadership

Falls Church, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HITT Contracting Inc., one of the top 100 largest general contractors in the U.S., today announced changes that will lead the firm into the next era of building and growth. Co-Presidents Jim Millar and Brett Hitt will become Co-Chairmen of the newly formed Board, and Russell Hitt will become Chairman Emeritus. Executive Vice President Kim Roy has been named CEO and Executive Vice Presidents Jeremy Bardin and Drew Mucci will be Co-Presidents.

Millar and Hitt remain sole owners of the firm, and will continue to be engaged in the company’s strategic direction while focusing on R&D, leadership development, and other areas of impact.

“We have been carefully planning for our future for a number of years. Kim, Jeremy and Drew are exceptional leaders with proven records of success and a passion for our company and the construction industry. They have been intentionally developed as the next generation of leaders for our company,” said Hitt, whose grandfather founded the company 80 years ago.

The three long-time team members will have full responsibility and accountability for the success of the company, each with their own area of focus.

Roy, who has been with the company since 1999, will be responsible for all corporate operations, defining key initiatives, identifying emerging markets, and executing the strategic vision of the Board. She is currently the only female CEO of the ENR Top 100 Contractors (2017).

Bardin, a 30-year construction industry veteran, will provide executive oversight of the firm’s high growth mission critical portfolio, as well as drive national growth in current and new geographies.

Mucci, who rejoined HITT in 2017 after heading the mid-Atlantic operations of a national competitor, will provide increased leadership for 10 key market sectors and regional offices, working to improve and expand the firm’s operations, preconstruction, and project solutions.

Recent years have seen significant growth for HITT, which now has more than 1,000 employees in nine offices around the country. “The decision to establish the Board was driven by our desire to elevate our leadership from within and position HITT to meet the demands of our Clients nationwide. Now is the opportune time — the company is in excellent health and poised for continued success, boasting strong earnings and responsible growth,” said Hitt.

Like other industries, the construction industry is confronting rapid change, which presents new opportunities. “We intend to drive solutions and innovations that will change the face of building as we know it. I have a passion for R&D and by elevating from day-to-day operations of the company, I will be able to better immerse myself in these efforts,” said Hitt.

Millar’s passion for client relationships and developing leaders through personal mentoring will be the focus of his time. “This company remains a family-owned business, built on the relationships and trust we have with our clients, team members, subcontractors, and partners. We are deeply committed to those who work for and with us. Brett and I are dedicated to the company’s success, as we believe the best is yet to come,” Millar said.

Additional leaders have been named alongside the new principals. Josh Foreso is promoted to Senior Vice President to lead the base building and multifamily sectors. Evan Antonides is promoted to Senior Vice President to lead the mission critical sector and Sara Collins is promoted to Senior Vice President to lead the healthcare sector. Matt Vester is promoted to Vice President to lead the law firms sector and Senior Vice President Peter Thaler assumes leadership of the Richmond regional office.

“Developing the next generation of leaders is the ultimate investment in the future of our business,” Hitt says.

About HITT Contracting Inc.: One of the top 100 largest general contractors in the nation, HITT Contracting Inc. was founded in 1937 outside of Washington, DC by husband-and-wife team Warren and Myrtle Hitt. In the 80 years since, the company has expanded to 11 offices across the United States and in 2017 earned revenues greater than $1.5B. Our client-focused teams fulfil any program need from core and shell buildings and complete tenant/owner fit-outs, to doorknob replacements and service work. Company-wide, HITT has 1,000 employees, including a skilled in-house field force available 24/7 to support clients long after initial occupancy. The HITT Way for quality and excellence defines the core of our mission and our structure. Teams are organized into expert market sectors, specializing in corporate base building and interiors, government, healthcare, hospitality, law firms, industrial, technology, and commercial services. Complementing these market sector teams are the preconstruction, sustainable construction, virtual, and subcontractor relationships divisions. See how we’re celebrating our 80 years in business at HITT.COM/80Stories.

