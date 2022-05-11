HIV Diagnostics Market is predicted to rise from US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022, and record a Steady CAGR of 7.9% During the Period 2022-2032

Companies Profiled in HIV Diagnostics Market are Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights, the HIV diagnostics market is predicted to rise from US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022 to US$ 6.4 Bn in 2032. The HIV diagnostics market is anticipated to record a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the period 2022-2032.

Technological improvements and increasing prevalence of HIV in developing and underdeveloped countries will foster the industry growth. HIV is one of the serious public health challenges across the globe. HIV if not treated on time can lead to formation of AIDS.

Despite numerous research and advances in scientific studies related to HIV still there is no vaccine and preventive medication to control the spread of the infection. One of the only methods to tackle the infectious is by treating it on time and access to proper treatment and care.

Therefore, many governments, NGO’s and other organizations play a crucial role in creating proper awareness for the prevention of HIV/AIDS. Governments across the globe are undertaking numerous initiatives to educate its citizens regarding prevention and safer sex practices. They are developing better healthcare infrastructure to provide sophisticated patient care as well as management.

“Favourable regulatory environment and substantial investment in R&D activities by market participants for the development of improved quality HIV testing kits for home use is likely to propel the HIV diagnostics market growth.”

The demand for HIV diagnostics is forecasted to grow due to factors such as the rising global prevalence of HIV/AIDS, as well as the rising number of blood transfusions and blood donations.

What is the Segmentation Outlook for the HIV Diagnostics Market?

The consumable sector accounted for the largest market share in the global HIV diagnosis market. Consumption of consumables such as assays, reagents, and kits are on the rise, which is propelling the HIV diagnostics market forward.

HIV Diagnostics Market Key Players

Siemens Healthineers

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc

HIV Diagnostics Market Key Segments

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

By Test Type:

Antibody Tests

Viral Load Tests

CD4 Tests

Others

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on HIV Diagnostics

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. HIV Diagnostics Market, by Key Countries

4.2. HIV Diagnostics Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

TOC Continued…

