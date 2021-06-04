Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HIVE Blockchain Becomes a Limited Partner in Alpha Sigma Capital Fund

HIVE Blockchain Becomes a Limited Partner in Alpha Sigma Capital Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

HIVE Invested into Alpha Sigma Capital’s Flagship Multi-Strategy Fund Focused on Investing in Leading Blockchain Companies

Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure announced today the investment of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE: TSX-V) into its flagship fund launched in January of 2020. The fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. Alpha Sigma Capital utilizes a rigorous fundamental research approach in determining value and managing risk.  Under ASC’s Special Situations team, opportunities are examined from value-investing to distressed assets combined with deal structuring that includes mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, consolidation, and public offerings of both utility tokens and equities. 

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE: TSX-V) the first publicly listed blockchain infrastructure company that bridges blockchain and cryptocurrencies to traditional capital markets has made an investment into the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP. 

HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. HIVE deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins. HIVE has also joined forces with Elon Musk and Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy to form the Bitcoin Mining Council. Which is focused on renewable energy in the cryptocurrency space.

About Alpha Sigma Capital

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™ 

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund. To apply to receive our research, Follow us on Twitter @alphasigmafund and LinkedIn 

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies 

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth-oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

For more information and to register to HIVE’s mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com. Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE’s YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore
Investor Relations
Alpha Sigma Capital
info(at)alphasigma.fund
https://alphasigma.fund/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.