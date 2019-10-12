HK leader ditches meeting Ted Cruz, says the U.S. senator

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam scrapped a scheduled meeting with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the highest profile U.S. politician to visit the city since anti-government protests broke out more than four months ago, the senator said on Saturday.
