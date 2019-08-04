HK police fire teargas as China says it will not ‘sit idly by’

Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters on Sunday, a day after violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police, as China’s official news said Beijing would not let the situation go on.
