Board Certified Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Gaurav Bharti and Dr. Bill G. Kortesis Sculpting confidence, enhancing beauty – at HKB, we blend artistry with expertise to bring your aesthetic vision to life. Join our family and embark on a journey to the best version of yourself.

Shani Caviness, PA-C Aesthetic Injector/Laser Trainer – Huntersville Where innovation meets individuality – HKB is more than cosmetic surgery; it’s a celebration of your unique beauty. Experience personalized care that goes beyond the surface, because you deserve nothing less.

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the dynamic world of cosmetic surgery, HKB has carved a niche for itself, standing tall as America’s premier physician-led cosmetic surgery platform. With a rapidly expanding footprint that boasts numerous locations across the nation, HKB’s recent ventures into Dallas and Charleston further solidify its position as a leader in the industry. This isn’t just about numbers, but a testament to HKB’s unwavering commitment to patient care, innovation, and regional accessibility.

HKB isn’t just another cosmetic surgery practice; it’s a philosophy. Rooted deeply in the principles of Health, Knowledge, and Beauty, HKB believes that true beauty is more than skin deep. It’s not just about looking good but feeling great, living healthily, and being at the top of one’s game. Each physician is dedicated to helping each patient achieve their personal best.

The HKB advantage is clear: a team of top-tier aesthetically trained physicians, armed with cutting-edge technology, dedicated to bringing out the best in every patient. In an industry filled with noise, HKB’s unique approach—being independent, agile, and forward-thinking—sets it miles apart.

The dynamic leadership of Dr. Kortesis and Dr. Bharti is the cornerstone of HKB’s success. Their vision, combined with the passion and expertise of the entire HKB team, creates an environment where excellence is not just a goal but a standard.

HKB’s growth story is nothing short of remarkable. With a clear vision of expanding its footprint across the southeast and beyond, the practice is on a mission. A mission to bring world-class aesthetic procedures to every corner of the US, making beauty and wellness accessible to all.

For those in the aesthetic domain looking for growth, collaboration, and excellence, HKB presents an unmatched opportunity. It’s not just about joining a team but becoming part of a family that values growth, collaboration, and success for all its members.

In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, HKB stands as a beacon, leading the way with innovation, care, and a commitment to excellence. The future of cosmetic surgery is here, and HKB is at its forefront.

