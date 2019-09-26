HLND, UCFC, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRTO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteon’s agreement to merge with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Proteon will own approximately 10% of the new combined company.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-proteon-therapeutics-inc.

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: HLND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highland’s agreement to be acquired by First Community Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Highlands will receive 0.2703 of a share of First Community common stock for each share of Highlands owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-highlands-bankshares-inc.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: UCFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to United Community’s agreement to be acquired by First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-community-financial-corp.

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: [email protected]
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

