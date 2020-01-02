Breaking News
Home / Top News / HM Dunn AeroSystems announces plan to retain people through the temporary suspension of 737 MAX Production

HM Dunn AeroSystems announces plan to retain people through the temporary suspension of 737 MAX Production

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HM Dunn AeroSystems, Inc. today announced the company would provide alternate assignments for team members impacted by Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ and Spirit AeroSystems’ temporary suspension of 737 MAX production.  The company does not expect to furlough people at this time due to the recently announced temporary suspension of work on the program.

“Our leadership team worked through the holidays to build a customer and performance focused plan that allows us to keep our team for the future intact,” said Phil Anderson, President and CEO. “We believe in the 737 MAX airplane and are confident that Boeing and regulators will successfully work together to safely return the airplane to service in the near future.”   The company plans to provide people alternative assignments on other airplane programs where practical.  Those programs include the Boeing 777, 777-X, KC-46A Tanker, B-52, F-15, F-18; Lockheed Martin F-35, F-16, C-130, and CH-53K; Airbus A320; and Gulfstream’s newest business jets, the G500/600.

“As a small business in the aerospace industry, diversification is important.  Generally, small businesses have less access to sources of capital.  In a situation like this, cash reserves and the ability to access additional affordable capital is important,” said Anderson.  “While we are managing cash and liquidity closely, a diversified business mix helps a small company navigate the ebbs and flows of the global aerospace industry.  Over the past twenty-four months we have strategically focused our efforts on diversification,” said Anderson.  “Our success is providing us flexibility in the current situation while creating a stable and growing long-term company.”

The company will also use this opportunity to increase volunteer support to the communities where it does business.  “We are staying positive and focused on our people, our communities and our customers,” said Anderson.   “Taking the opportunity to keep our team intact while making a positive impact in our community is a winning strategy.”

About HM Dunn AeroSystems, Inc.

HM Dunn AeroSystems, Inc., is a manufacturer of aerospace structural components and assemblies with operations in Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.  The company’s capabilities include high-speed CNC machining, bonding, chemical milling, and finishing.  The company specializes in small, medium and large-scale aircraft assemblies of varying complexity for the global commercial aerospace and defense industry.

Contact:
Mona Martin
HM Dunn AeroSystems, Inc.
316.977.8174

Philip Anderson
HM Dunn AeroSystems, Inc.
316-977-8110

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.