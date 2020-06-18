HM Dunn Aerosystems Relocates Company Offices to Wichita; Focuses on Growth

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HM Dunn Aerosystems, Inc. today announced the company has completed the relocation of its company offices from Fort Worth, TX to Wichita, KS.

“We are very pleased to be joining the aerospace and broader business community in Kansas,” said Phil Anderson, President and CEO.  “The state is a recognized global leader in the aerospace and aviation industry.  It has great people and access to technology that will enable us to improve service to our customers,” Anderson continued.   “Our growth strategy combined with the people of Kansas will improve our competitive advantage in the market place which will lead to growth and job creation.”

Over the past twenty-four months, the company has diversified its business from 30% defense and other industrial to 65% defense and other industrial; consolidated from five sites to three sites and relocated its company offices.  The company is now headquartered in Wichita, KS where it has two manufacturing sites.  The company also operates an aerospace parts processing and bonding facility in Oklahoma.

“The HM Dunn team has done a tremendous job working with key customers to diversify the business,” said Greg King, the company’s Chief Financial Officer.   “Having the vision to aggressively rebalance our end-markets, in defense and other capital goods, ahead of this critical time in commercial aerospace demonstrates the depth of our experience and knowledge in the industry,” continued King.  “Our successful efforts to rapidly balance the business mix; right-size resources; improve productivity and efficiencies; and capture new work have enabled the company to manage the current aerospace environment without any direct assistance from its largest commercial customers or the US Government.”   

The company is currently expanding its West Wichita facility that will be the future home for its new North American Low Cost Aerospace Machining partnership (NALCAM).  The NALCAM partnership will provide the aerospace industry access to our U.S.-based small business manufacturing network.  “This is a critical time in our country and our industry,” said Dave Wiseman, head of the company’s Supply Chain efforts. “We have a network of some of the most capable U.S.-based small business manufacturers in the world.  This provides our customers a competitive advantage and the ability to procure parts and assemblies more efficiently and cost effectively while they focus on their core business as an OEM or Tier one.” 

“Our internal capability combined with our network of U.S.-based suppliers provides customers one-stop shopping for their sheet metal and machined parts, small assembly and large assembly needs,” said Greg Valcoure the company’s head of operations and quality.  “It’s an exciting time at our company.  As we look to the future, we are committed to growing in the state of Kansas.”

HM Dunn produces aerospace parts and assemblies for Lockheed Martin’s F-35, F-16, C-130 and P-3 programs; Boeing’s KC-46, B-52, KC-135, F-15 and F-18 programs; Gulfstream’s G550, G500, G600; and other select defense and industrial programs.  The company also produces parts and assemblies for both Boeing and Airbus commercial programs.

About HM Dunn Aerosystems, Inc.

H.M. Dunn Aerosystems, Inc., is a manufacturer of highly engineered aerospace structural components and assemblies with operations in Kansas and Oklahoma.  The company’s capabilities include high-speed CNC machining, bonding, chemical milling, and finishing.  The company specializes in small, medium and large-scale aircraft assemblies of varying complexity for the global commercial aerospace and defense industry.

