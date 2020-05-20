Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HMC Successfully Concludes the HERO Small Business Relief Fund

HMC Successfully Concludes the HERO Small Business Relief Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”), in conjunction with its internal charitable foundation, Harbert Employees Reaching Out (“HERO”), is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the HERO Small Business Relief Fund (“HSBRF”). The HSBRF was announced on April 16, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption.

As noted in an earlier press release, HSBRF was funded with over $1 million from HMC and its employees and will help support the local economy by providing direct financial assistance for qualifying small businesses through rapid response grants. “With the diligent work of approximately 25 HMC colleagues, we were able to quickly but thoroughly evaluate the large number of applications we received,” said John Harbert, who has led the HSBRF initiative.

Overall, the HSBRF received over 330 applications and was able to fund approximately 20% of them with an average grant size of approximately $16,000. The recipient businesses represented 27 different Birmingham neighborhoods or suburbs, and a diverse group of industries.

“Our whole firm is grateful to be in a position to help out and proud to have responded so quickly, with over $1 million dispersed in under five weeks. We knew the need was both acute and immediate and we worked to address it as swiftly as possible,” said Harbert. “We also want to thank Matt Hottle and Mickey Millsap at Redhawk Advisory for their indispensable help throughout the process and the team at Kinetic Communications for their assistance in launching the website.”

The hope and goal was that the grants would provide qualifying local small businesses essential capital to help them continue their operations and service to the greater Birmingham community during this difficult time. With the final checks going out last week, the HSBRF will now formally wind down.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation, an alternative asset management firm is a privately owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, independent power, European growth equity, and absolute return funds. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.

Contact: Tate Maddox
Corporate Communications
Telephone: 205.835.8624
Email: [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.