HMG Strategy Shatters Silicon Valley CIO Leadership Summit Attendance Record

2019 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit Come join the top CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, venture capitalists and technology leaders who will discuss the innovative and courageous mindset needed by technology executives to partner with the CEO and the Board on business transformation strategies.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders, has smashed its previous attendance record for its 2019 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit .

The summit, which is taking place on August 29 at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA, brings together the industry’s top CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, venture capitalists, technology leaders and search industry executives who will share recommendations for technology executives to collaborate with the CEO and the Board of Directors to develop customer-focused business models, craft successful digital strategies and enable their companies to gain a competitive edge.

“Savvy CIOs and technology executives recognize the critical role that technology plays in transforming the enterprise in the face of industry disruption,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are delighted that so many technology leaders recognize the value of HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits and that both repeat and first-time attendees continue to flock to our events.”

The Silicon Valley CIO Summit will open with two HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talks, beginning with Sangy Vatsa, EVP & CIO at Comerica Bank, who will describe how he and his team are making digital transformation timely and real for all stakeholders.

Vatsa’s presentation will be followed by Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO at Nutanix, who will share why it’s so critical for CIOs and technology leaders to have a strong team of specialists in today’s hybrid cloud environment in order to help their companies thrive.

Other top-tier presenters at the summit will include:

Paul Chapman, CIO, Box

Bev Crair, VP, Product Development and Quality, Data Center Group, Lenovo

Beth Devin, Head Innovation Network, Citi Ventures

Anil Earla, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Stealth AI

Joseph Eckroth, SVP & CIO, TE Information Systems

Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion

Al Ghous, VP, CSO/Head of Security, ServiceMax

Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

Nikhil Gupta, VP Strategy, Cloud Security, Sophos

Kevin Haskew, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor

Chris Jacquet, VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Hitachi Vantara

Shadaab Kanwal, Managing Director, Digital Analytics and Innovation, Charles Schwab

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG

Sridhar Nallani, SVP Technology, Gap Inc.

Brandon Nott, SVP, Product, UiPath

Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital Corporation

Carrie Rasmussen, CIO, The Save Mart Companies

Nick Shevelyov, CIO, Silicon Valley Bank

Muddu Sudhakar, Investor and Entrepreneur, Stealth Mode Startup Company

Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and Chairman, Delphix

