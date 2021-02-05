Breaking News
HMS Ranked Best in KLAS for Care Management Solutions (Payer) Second Year in a Row

Configuration and intuitive user interface cited as key factors in earning top marks from surveyed customers

HMS’ Essette Named #1 in Best in KLAS – Care Management Solutions (Payer) for the second year in a row

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY), a leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions, today announced that the company was awarded the 2021 Best in KLAS designation for Care Management Solutions (Payer). This marks the second year in a row that HMS’ care management solution Essette was included in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by analysts at KLAS Research over a 12-month period.

Inclusion in the 2021 Best in KLAS report validates HMS’ leadership in creating superior software and services that help healthcare professionals improve patient care. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voices with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions,” said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research. “These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Evidence-Based Care Management with Access to Actionable Data Increases Efficiency, Improves Patient Outcomes

HMS’ Essette is a leading care management solution that leverages access to evidence-based content and cutting-edge technology to help health plans to reduce costs, enhance engagement and improve patient outcomes. The cloud-based solution connects fragmented IT systems using an advanced, modular architecture that provides all users, regardless of their location, with unified access to the same data and tools necessary to create personalized, data-driven and actionable care plans.

HMS’ comprehensive population health management and payment accuracy solutions advance healthcare by helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. The company’s Population Health Management platform is made of up three solutions — Elli, Eliza and Essette — that work together, or as separate components to help healthcare organizations gain comprehensive insights into who is at risk, what to do about it and how to encourage members to act on their own health.

  • Elli — delivering risk intelligence through predictive and prescriptive analytics — can help healthcare organizations identify which member to focus on and what can be done to help address hidden and rising risk.
  • Eliza — providing consumer health engagement programs rooted in behavioral-science methodologies — helps engage members at the right time, through the right channel with the right message.
  • Essette — featuring a modular care management software platform offering utilization management, case management and population health solutions — provides healthcare organizations with a comprehensive data set and AI-driven analytics to help focus care on the members most in need.

“To once again be recognized as a ‘Best In KLAS’ care management platform is a testament to our team and their continued commitment to improving care delivery for our clients and their patients,” said Emmet O’Gara, EVP, group president for Population Health Management at HMS. “Our goal is to create easy-to-use tools that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, to give care specialists the insights they need at their fingertips.”

About HMS
HMS advances healthcare by helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.

Media Contact
Lacey Hautzinger
Senior Director, Corporate Marketing
469.284.7240
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5781705e-2d9d-45c9-aa0f-f28d3ea6e3dc

