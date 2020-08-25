HMS to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Forum on August 26th

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the KeyBanc Technology Forum on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session. A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations.
About HMS
HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Robert Borchert
|Lacey Hautzinger
|SVP, Investor Relations
|Sr. Director, External Communications
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|469-284-2140
|469-284-7240
