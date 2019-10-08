HMS to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 1, 2019

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it will report financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, November 1, 2019, before market open.

The Company’s press release will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web site at http://investor.hms.com . Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET, the details of which are provided below:

WHO: William Lucia, Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Sherman, CFO WHEN: Friday, November 1, 2019 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET HOW: Via Webcast: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations By Phone: dial 877-303-7208 (or 224-357-2389 for international participants) Replay by phone will be available for seven days (855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406) REPLAY: The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website at: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping payers reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping health plan members lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, population risk analytics, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .