Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HMTV Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. to Searchlight Capital Partners

HMTV Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. to Searchlight Capital Partners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

MONSEY, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (ticker: HMTV) (“HMTV”) acted in the best interests of HMTV shareholders in approving the sale of HMTV to Searchlight Capital Partners (“SCP”) for $7.00 per share in cash.

If you remain a HMTV shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?
On May 9, 2022, HMTV announced an agreement for SCP to purchase all of the outstanding shares of HMTV for $7.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the HMTV board (“Board”).

SCP is a subsidiary of Gato Investments L.P., which beneficially owns 43.2% of HMTV’s Class A common stock, and 79.8% of HMTV’s Class B common stock, and exercises voting power equal to 72.3% of all of HMTV’s outstanding capital stock, according to the latest proxy filing. Accordingly, a special committee (“Special Committee”) of the Board comprised solely of purportedly independent and disinterested directors was formed to evaluate the proposed transaction.

The Special Committee unanimously recommended that the Board approve the transaction.

Our investigation concerns whether the members of the Special Committee were in fact independent and disinterested, and whether the Board acted in the best interests of HMTV shareholders in approving the sale to SCP, including whether the price being paid adequately compensates HMTV shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street HMTV price targets in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, HMTV has an average target price of $12.00 per share, which is above the price SCP has agreed to pay.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.