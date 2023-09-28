Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hochschild Mining PLC (LSE: HOC) (OTCQX: HCHDF), based in Lima and London, focused on precious metals, today announced that Charlie Gordon, Head of Investor Relations, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th , 2023.

DATE: October 4th, 2023

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1×1 meetings: Wednesday, October 4 and Monday, October 9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

2023 Interim Results

Hochschild Provides Update on Volcan Gold Project

Inmaculada Environmental Permit Approved

Q2 2023 Production Report

About Hochschild Mining PLC:

Hochschild Mining PLC is a leading precious metals company listed on the London Stock Exchange (HOCM.L / HOC LN) and crosstrades on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (HCHDF), with a primary focus on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. Hochschild has over fifty years’ experience in the mining of precious metal epithermal vein deposits and currently operates three underground epithermal vein mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. Hochschild also owns the Mara Rosa Advanced Project in Brazil as well as numerous long-term projects throughout the Americas

